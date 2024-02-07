More than 29,000 PG&E customers still without power after storm

Nearly 30,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area are still affected by power outages, the energy company said early Wednesday morning.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, 29,803 customers were still in the dark due to power outages, PG&E said. Here's a breakdown by region:

REGION CUSTOMERS AFFECTED San Francisco 194 Peninsula 6,135 North Bay 16,252 East Bay 312 South Bay 6,910

The remaining North Bay households without power are at 16,252 while South Bay has 6,910 affected customers, according to PG&E.

Power still needs to be restored to 6,135 Peninsula customers, 312 households in the East Bay, and 194 customers in San Francisco.

The power outages, triggered by severe weather conditions earlier this week, started around 8 a.m. Sunday in Monterey County, as PG&E reported.

Visit PG&E's website for a detailed look at the outage map.