$15M in combined winnings for 2 Bay Area lottery Scratchers players

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two lucky lottery players in the Bay Area took home a combined $15 million in winnings from Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery.

Grace Chu won $10 million on a California 200X ticket she bought at the 7-Eleven at 5724 Thorton Ave. in Newark, lottery officials said.

In San Jose, Daniel Fissaha won $5 million playing a 100X Scratchers ticket he bought at Tip Top Liquors on South Bascom Avenue, the lottery said.

Adding in winners from Southern California, lottery Scratchers players recently won a collective $28 million, the lottery said.

Meanwhile, in the lottery draw games, the Mega Millions jackpot once again is climbing, with an estimated $483 million jackpot for Friday night's drawing.

