Nintendo announces 2025 opening of store in San Francisco

Video game giant Nintendo on Friday announced plans to open a store in San Francisco, only the company's second store in the U.S. following one that opened in New York City.

The store called Nintendo San Francisco will open in 2025 in Union Square, "providing a way for a wide range of visitors from near and far to experience the world of Nintendo, its products, and characters," Nintendo officials said in their announcement of the opening.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said on social media, "This is great news for Union Square and fans from everywhere! We're excited for San Francisco's future and look forward to welcoming this iconic brand to our city."

Nintendo of America said more information will be released as the San Francisco store opening approaches.

The New York store, located in Rockefeller Center, includes 10,000 square feet of floor space across two floors where people can play and shop for video games and buy other accessories, apparel and gaming items. Nintendo has three other stores internationally in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, all in the company's home country of Japan.