Data Shows COVID-19 Case Rates Much Higher Among the Unvaccinated

New Bay Area data released this week shows case rates among the unvaccinated are far greater than among the vaccinated.

In Contra Costa County, health officials released data that shows the case rates for unvaccinated people is six times higher than for those who have received COVID-19 shots. As of July 30, the county's rate for unvaccinated patients is 65.7 cases per 100,000 people while the rate for vaccinated patients is 10.4 cases per 100,000.

In Santa Clara County, the case rate margin between unvaccinated and vaccinated is not quite as pronounced as in Contra Costa, at 25.3 vs. 6.8 cases per 100,000 people, according to county health officials.

As hospitalization rates begin tick back up, public health officials, doctors and nurses are pleading with people to wear a mask, get vaccinated and do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.