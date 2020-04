A dead humpback whale washed up at Baker Beach in San Francisco on Tuesday, according to the Marine Mammal Center.

Scientists with the center performed a partial necropsy and determined it was a juvenile female humpback whale. It was severely decomposed, the Marine Mammal Center said.

Scientists were unsure what caused the whale's death, pending a full necropsy report, officials said via social media.

Officials advised beachgoers to keep their distance from the whale and each other.