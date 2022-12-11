San Mateo-Hayward Bridge

Pedestrian Killed After Car Crash on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities say that alcohol may have played a role in a deadly crash on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge late Saturday night.

The incident happened just before midnight.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two cars got in a fender bender eastbound, near the high-rise.

Both drivers stopped. One of the drivers got out of the car and was hit by an SUV.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, where he died.

The driver and passenger of that SUV were also taken to the hospital.

Officers arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI.

Eastbound lanes were shutdown for nearly five hours while officers investigated.

