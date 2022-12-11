Pedestrian Killed After Car Crash on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge: CHP

Authorities say that alcohol may have played a role in a deadly crash on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge late Saturday night.

The incident happened just before midnight.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two cars got in a fender bender eastbound, near the high-rise.

Both drivers stopped. One of the drivers got out of the car and was hit by an SUV.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, where he died.

The driver and passenger of that SUV were also taken to the hospital.

Officers arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI.

Eastbound lanes were shutdown for nearly five hours while officers investigated.