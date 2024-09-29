Man found shot to death near DeFremery Park in West Oakland, police say

A man was found shot to death Saturday night in West Oakland, near DeFremery Park, police said.

Police said that officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Adeline Street just after 7:30 p.m.

Paramedics took the victim to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao issued a statement on Sunday morning regarding the shooting.

The mayor said, "I am deeply saddened there was a shooting at the McClymonds Alumni Action Committee reunion picnic at DeFremery Park. We will not tolerate this type of violence, especially at a peaceful annual gathering."

Thao and Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell have scheduled a press conference about the shooting at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

"My heart is with the family of the victim and the entire McClymonds and West Oakland community," Thao said.

"Ceasefire partners are actively working to prevent additional violence. Thank you to all of our first responders," the mayor said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or message the tip line at 238-7950. Anyone with videos or photos that could assist the investigation is asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

Mayor Sheng Thao and police gave an update on a deadly shooing in Oakland on Sunday.