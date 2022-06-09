Defense Rests in Trial of Ex-Theranos President and COO Sunny Balwani

The defense rested its case Thursday in the second Theranos trial focused on Elizabeth Holmes' former partner and boyfriend.

Sunny Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of the now-defunct company, is accused of defrauding investors and customers.

Prosecutors recently tried to link Balwani to Holmes when it comes to a key decision to mislead investors into believing Theranos had a working relationship with pharma giant Pfizer and to put faulty blood testing machines into Walgreens stores.

Updates to come.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.