Dense Fog Now Unlikely Sunday

Saturday morning's dense fog advisory has expired, though the fog spread a little further and continued a little later than expected, and more dense fog is unlikely for Sunday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Some Bay Area residents - including those in Richmond, El Cerrito and Berkeley - awoke and sallied forth in their neighborhoods to discover dense fog and low visibility on some city streets Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service had issued a dense fog advisory Saturday morning for North Bay Valleys and the Central Coast. The advisory also covered the Bay and Delta and was expected to be active until 9 a.m.

"The fog did stick around a little later. We extended (the advisory) through 11 a.m.," said Sean Miller, a meteorologist with the weather service. "The fog was slower to burn off this morning."

Initially, early in the night, there was fog in the North Bay and basically the fog expanded around the bay, Miller said.

Bay Area residents are unlikely to awaken to a similar scenario Sunday, Miller said.

"The setup for tonight is different," Miller said. "We will see clouds increasing and there could be a little fog around but it not expected to be as widespread as we saw last night and this morning."

"We're not looking for it tomorrow, though I can't rule out a patch here or there," Miller said. "The pattern's going to be different, a little more wind, and that tends to mix things up a little bit."