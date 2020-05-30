Destroyed Property, Multiple Arrests After George Floyd Protests in the Bay Area

Demonstrators outraged at the death of George Floyd at the hand of police in Minneapolis protested in Oakland and San Jose Friday but the mostly peaceful marches were marred by vandalism, a shooting and clashes that injured several police officers.

Tear gas, flashbang grenades and rubber bullets were fired into a crowd that grew to about 1,000 protesters in downtown San Jose, the capital of Silicon Valley. Demonstrators had temporarily shut down a five-lane section of U.S. 101, a major highway.

A San Jose officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, said Officer Gina Tepoorten, a department spokeswoman. Police officers’ union spokesman Dustin DeRollo said the officer was punched in the head by protesters and knocked unconscious, while other media reports said the officer was struck by a thrown object.

In Oakland, preliminary information released by the Oakland Police Department shows that a total of 60 suspected looters were detained for investigation. In addition, the department had a total of 18 arrests and six injuries, one citation and one tow.

City Major Libby Schaaf took to Twitter Saturday and said that while the "rage, anger and grief" amid the killing of George Floyd is justifiable, the "rage crossed the line."

Multiple businesses were damaged and fires were set across the city. "This is not who we are," Schaaf said.

In San Francisco, a protest against police brutality is expected to take place at noon.

"Protests have begun in Los Angeles and I believe that the San Francisco Bay Area needs to stand in solidarity with all who are standing up and speaking out about the injustices that our community," the organizers stated.

The death of the 46-year-old Floyd, who was recorded on video pleading for air as an officer knelt on his neck, has shocked the country, including police officers who are usually inclined to withhold comment.

Police chiefs and police unions throughout the state have called it unjustifiable and excessive force.