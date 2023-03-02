Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Hospitalized With Case of Shingles

By Michael R. Blood | Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein has been hospitalized after contracting shingles.

Feinstein, who is also a former San Francisco mayor, is expected to make a full recovery.

"I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of the shingles," Feinstein said in a statement Thursday. "I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month."

The senator, who turns 90 in June, is the oldest member of Congress.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Feinstein announced in February she would not seek reelection in 2024.

California

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein Won't Run for Reelection in 2024

Dianne Feinstein

Bay Area Politicians Laud Career of Sen. Dianne Feinstein

This article tagged under:

Dianne FeinsteinCalifornia
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us