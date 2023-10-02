Sen. Dianne Feinstein to lie in state at San Francisco City Hall ahead of funeral service

The public is invited to pay respects to Sen. Dianne Feinstein Wednesday as she lies in state at San Francisco City Hall.

People will be able to attend and sign a condolence book from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feinstein returned Saturday to her hometown for the final time when a military jet carrying the late Democratic senator’s body landed at San Francisco International Airport.

The long-serving senator and political trailblazer died last Thursday at her home in Washington, D.C., after a series of illnesses. At 90, she was the oldest member of Congress after first being elected to the Senate in 1992.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The following day, a funeral service will be held for the senator at the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center in the Herbst Theater. While that event won’t be open to the public, a simulcast of the service will be available at city hall and online.

After the service Thursday, Feinstein will be buried at a private ceremony with family.

NBC Bay Area will have live coverage of the services on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazer in San Francisco and U.S. politics, died Friday at 90.