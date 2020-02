Diridon Station, a major public transit hub in downtown San Jose, was closed early Tuesday due to police activity, according to transit officials.

The Valley Tranportation Authority tweeted news of the police activity.

A bus bridge is operating between Race and San Antonio stations, the VTA said. Buses were not stopping at the Diridon Station.

Caltrain said its northbound trains were originating out of Santa Clara because of the activity.

No further details were immediately available.