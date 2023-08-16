District board votes to change Concord High School mascot

After years of discussion, Concord High School is finally changing the name of its mascot.

In a 4-1 vote, the Mount Diablo Unified School District board voted Wednesday night to change the Concord High mascot from the Minutemen to the Bears. They believe it’s a move in the right direction, while some community members believe it’s unnecessary.

Prior to the vote, some board members expressed why they’re in favor of the change.

“If changing a mascot, then, I will support this,” said Mt. Diablo Unified School board member Linda Mayo.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The discussion began a year ago after a student committee at Concord High was formed change the name, after the school district decided to replace human mascots with non-human mascots.

The committee expressed concerns about the mascot including the portrayal of the minutemen showcasing a firearm. But after months of discussions and meetings, a final vote by students decided on the bears.

But Concord High School alum like Mattew Dashner claims the committee wasn’t inclusive for students like himself, who wanted to keep the minutemen as a mascot. He says the committee never provided it as an option.

“Before they make big board decisions like this, talk to students on campus and see what they really have to think,” Dashner said.

His mother Lynette is also a Concord High School alum and believes the district should be focusing on bigger issues.

“The school is in disrepair, squirrels all over the place,” she said.

The district has one year to make the mascot change with estimated costs at $200,000.