A wildfire burning Wednesday in west Marin County has scorched 33 acres and is 60 percent contained, fire officials said.

The Dolcini Fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. along the Point Reyes Petaluma Road, about 12 miles west of Novato, according to the Marin County Fire Department.

One-way traffic controls are in effect between Novato Boulevard and Nicasio Valley Road.