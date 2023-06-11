Dolores Huerta honored at San Mateo County Fair

California labor activist Dolores Huerta was honored Sunday on the last day of the San Mateo County fair.

Huerta co-founded the United Farm Workers Union with Cesar Chavez in 1962.

For years, Huerta has fought for farm workers and immigrant rights, as well as the rights of women, the LGBTQ+ community and low-income families.

Speaking at Sunday’s event, Huerta said it’s important to pay tribute to the farmworkers who help put food on our tables every day.

“The farmworkers, they don't get the wages and the salaries that the police get, or the firemen get, or those benefits that they get,” Huerta said. “That really shows that we're so far behind. Even though we've made progress, we still have a long way to go.”

The crowd also observed a moment of silence to remember the seven farmworkers who were shot and killed in Half Moon Bay in January.