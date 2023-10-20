Group gathers after drag queen mural vandalized in San Francisco

People came out in San Francisco’s Mission District Friday for a demonstration in support of an artist, whose public work was defaced.

The mural depicted of drag artist and activist Juanita More.

Artist Juan Manuel Carmona was joined by supporters to restore a new painting.

“I’m a Mexican American queer artist here in San Francisco and I painted the utility box on Valencia,” Carmona said.

The work featured drag artist and activist Juanita More. But shortly after the permitted mural was complete someone covered it in brown paint.

“I came here and I was trying to restore it exactly the same. I am doing today with a pressure washer and I encountered this individual who told me he did not want the box here and it escalated,” Carmona said.

That escalation included the mural being scraped up and covered with more brown paint.

More spoke to the crowd along with others who came out on Friday.

“We want it to stay. Manuel is required under his contract to come and repair it so if he has to do that we will be back here to support to protect and support,” More said.