Driver Cited After Illegal Fireworks Found in Ice Cream Truck in Pittsburg

Authorities are doing everything they can to get illegal fireworks off the streets this Fourth of July weekend.

For police in the East Bay, they found fireworks in an unusual place.

Police officers in Pittsburg found fireworks being sold out of an ice cream truck Friday.

According to the Pittsburg Police Department, a concerned parent tipped them off after seeing fireworks in the ice cream truck. Pittsburg police posted photos of the truck and the fireworks that were seized on their Facebook page on Saturday.

Officers found a stash of M-1000's and other fireworks inside the truck.

Pittsburg police said the ice cream driver was cited and later released.