Pittsburg

Driver Cited After Illegal Fireworks Found in Ice Cream Truck in Pittsburg

Pittsburg police said the ice cream driver was cited and later released.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are doing everything they can to get illegal fireworks off the streets this Fourth of July weekend.

For police in the East Bay, they found fireworks in an unusual place.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Police officers in Pittsburg found fireworks being sold out of an ice cream truck Friday.

Local

fireworks explosion 13 mins ago

Federal Charges Filed Against Man After LA Fireworks Bust and Explosion

california wildfires 2 hours ago

Fight Persists Against Home-Destroying California Wildfires

According to the Pittsburg Police Department, a concerned parent tipped them off after seeing fireworks in the ice cream truck. Pittsburg police posted photos of the truck and the fireworks that were seized on their Facebook page on Saturday.

Officers found a stash of M-1000's and other fireworks inside the truck.

Pittsburg police said the ice cream driver was cited and later released.

This article tagged under:

PittsburgEast BayContra Costa CountyFourth of JulyIllegal Fireworks
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us