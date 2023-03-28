Suspect Identified in San Jose Hit-and-Run That Left Woman, Dog Dead

A 27-year-old woman has been identified as the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman and dog and injured a child in San Jose, police said.

Silvia Solorio, a Santa Clara resident, faces charges of felony vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run, according to police. Solorio is being held at Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Leigh Avenue. The woman, a child and a dog were walking in a marked crosswalk when a 2000 green or blue Honda four-door sedan struck them, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 45-year-old Limin Cao, who was a resident of Los Gatos. The child hurt in the crash was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. The dog also died.

Cao is being remembered as a hardworking mother of two, and a caring neighbor who recently helped others after recent storm damage.

A woman who performed CPR on Cao told NBC Bay Area she was able to tell the victim before she passed that her 11-year-old daughter who was wearing a bike helmet, when they were hit, was okay.

Neighbors told NBC Bay Area high-speed driving is a chronic problem on that intersection.

“It’s horrible, we walk here all the time with our dogs and I know just three weeks ago there was a major accident down the street here. People speed up and down all the time,” said David Meacham of San Jose.

It's San Jose's fifth fatal collision and sixth traffic death of 2023. It's also the fourth pedestrian death of the year.

Initial reports Sunday indicated the person killed was a bicyclist, but police clarified the incident involved pedestrians only.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4461@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654. Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.

