Driver Injured in Car-to-Car Shooting on Dumbarton Bridge

By Bay City News

Traffic travels west on State Route 84 across the Dumbarton Bridge.
Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

A driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound direction of the span, west of Thornton Avenue, the CHP said.

The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to recover. A CHP spokesperson said it wasn't known if he was hit by gunfire. No suspects have been arrested.

No other information was available from the CHP about the shooting.

