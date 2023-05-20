Driver Called a ‘Hero' After Stopping Would-Be Thief at Oakland Gas Station

A driver is being hailed as a hero for stopping a would-be thief at an Oakland gas station and the whole thing was caught on camera.

The incident happened Thursday at the Shell gas station on Helgenberger Road, near the Oakland Airport. The area is a known high crime area.

In the video, the driver of a tow truck is seen stopping a would-be thief by ramming the suspects’ car.

Witnesses said that a man was trying to break into a woman’s car and that’s when the tow truck driver took action to stop the suspect. Witnesses added the would-be thief had a weapon.

Audrey Asistio has more in the video above.