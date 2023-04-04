Preliminary 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes South of Gilroy: USGS

A preliminary 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck south of Gilroy Tuesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 3:23 p.m. and was centered 5.5 miles southeast of Hollister, 19.3 miles east of Prunedale and 19.5 miles southeast of Gilroy, the USGS said.

USGS research geophysicist Sarah Minson said the quake struck near the San Andreas Fault and caused moderate level shaking.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.



