earthquake

2 Small Earthquakes Shake Northeast of San Jose: USGS

By NBC Bay Area staff

USGS

Two small earthquakes, measuring a preliminary 2.7 magnitude and a preliminary 3.0 magnitude, struck northeast of San Jose Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quakes, centered near Calaveras Reservoir near the Alameda-Santa Clara County border, hit at 8:16 a.m. and 8:36 a.m., respectively.

The epicenter for both temblors was about 11 miles northeast of San Jose and about 10 miles southeast of Fremont, the USGS said.

Local

San Jose 35 mins ago

San Jose Police Investigating Two Separate Homicides Hours Apart

San Jose 1 hour ago

Shooting Investigation Shuts Down Roads in East San Jose: Police

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

Are you prepared for the next big one?

This article tagged under:

earthquakeEarthquakes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us