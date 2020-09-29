2 Small Earthquakes Shake Northeast of San Jose: USGS

Two small earthquakes, measuring a preliminary 2.7 magnitude and a preliminary 3.0 magnitude, struck northeast of San Jose Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quakes, centered near Calaveras Reservoir near the Alameda-Santa Clara County border, hit at 8:16 a.m. and 8:36 a.m., respectively.

The epicenter for both temblors was about 11 miles northeast of San Jose and about 10 miles southeast of Fremont, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

