The United States Geological Survey on Thursday deleted an alert for a reported earthquake near Danville, saying it was a false notification by a computer.

A seismologist at the USGS Earthquake Center in Golden, Colorado, said the notification was an automated message generated by a computer that analyzes seismometers. Seismologists in California evaluated the data and determined it was incorrect and they deleted the notification.

