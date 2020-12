A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake was reported near Soledad early Wednesday morning and was followed by a 2.7 magnitude aftershock, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter was registered 14.1 miles north of Soledad and 20.1 miles south of Hollister at 12:30 a.m., the USGS reports. The aftershock was registered at 12:44 a.m.

This just hours after a 2.8 magnitude quake rattled the Peninsula.

Did you feel it? A magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattled the Peninsula Tuesday night. The epicenter was right near Foothill College at about 8:25 p.m. No injuries or damages were reported.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

