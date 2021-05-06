3 Earthquakes, Including a Magnitude 4.7 Near Truckee, Rattle Lake Tahoe Region: USGS

At least three earthquakes rattled the Lake Tahoe region late Thursday, with the largest of the temblors being a preliminary 4.7 magnitude earthquake near Truckee, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The epicenter for the 4.7 quake was reported 7.8 miles of Truckee and 27.1 miles of Reno, Nevada at 9:35 p.m.
Several felt the strong jolt but there have been no initial reports of any damage.
The temblor was preceded by a preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake in the same Truckee area at 9:26 p.m.
Another earthquake, a preliminary magnitude 3.1 earthquake, struck near Sierraville, according to the USGS.
No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.