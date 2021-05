A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning in South San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which hit at 7:34 a.m., was centered about 9 miles south of downtown San Jose, the USGS said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

Are you prepared for the next big one?