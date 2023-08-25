Watch live: Police search for suspect after pursuit in East Bay

A police chase across the East Bay ended in Richmond around 5 p.m. Monday, but officers were still searching for a suspect.

The incident started at around 3:20 p.m. in the East Bay when officers started pursuing a white Infinity.

The car was reportedly driving very erratically and avoiding law enforcement. The pursuit also went into San Francisco, with the suspect vehicle reportedly hitting several cars before going back over the Bay Bridge and returning to the East Bay.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed the pursuit end near Booker T. Anderson Jr. Park in Richmond. Police ground crews were seen in the area searching for the suspect and vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.