East Bay Regional Park District announces new police chief

The East Bay Regional Park District announced Saturday that it had appointed Roberto Filice as its new Assistant General Manager of Public Safety and as Chief of its police department.

Filice comes to the role from the Salinas Police Department, where he has served as chief since 2021. The park district highlighted his 25 years of public service, hailing him as a highly seasoned leader.

The Public Safety Division is made up of the district’s police, fire and lifeguard departments.

The park district plans to swear Filice into his role on Jan. 22.