1 Dead, 1 Injured in Castro Valley Shooting as Search for Suspects Continues in Oakland

A shooting Tuesday evening in Castro Valley is now under investigation as a homicide after one of the two victims died, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

The second victim is in serious condition in the shooting, reported about 5:15 p.m. in the 19800 block of San Miguel Avenue in Castro Valley.

Deputies and police officers are searching the Rockridge district in Oakland for the shooting suspects, who led police on a pursuit to Oakland, where the suspect car was abandoned in the area of Interstate Highway 580 in the Rockridge neighborhood, officials said.

Deputies, Oakland officers and personnel from other agencies set up a large perimeter in the area to search for the suspects, officials said.