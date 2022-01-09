San Pablo

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Crash Sunday Morning on I-80

The wreck was triggered when the driver of a transit van lost control, hit the center divider and ended up resting in the wrong direction

By Bay City News

One person died and two others were hospitalized Sunday morning following a crash involving four vehicles on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported about 6:15 a.m. on the freeway west of San Pablo Dam Road, and as of 7:30 a.m. all lanes remained blocked, the CHP said.

The wreck was triggered when the driver of a transit van lost control, hit the center divider and ended up resting in the wrong direction. The van was then hit by three other cars, according to the CHP.

A man in his mid-20s died at the scene and two other people were hospitalized with major injuries.

A Sig Alert was issued at 6:45 a.m. and traffic was being diverted to San Pablo Dam Road.

There is no estimated time for reopening the freeway.

San Pablo

San Pablo
