1 dead, 12 displaced in San Leandro residential fire

Police are investigating a deadly residential fire in San Leandro on Sunday.

According to the Alameda County Fire Department, officials responded near 14400 block of Washington Avenue around 3:23 p.m., where one man and a dog were found deceased due to the fire. The victim was identified by the Alameda County Coroner as 78-year-old Theodis Patterson.

Three individuals were in the home where the fire originated, and two were able to escape.

The fire caused damage to four apartments, ultimately displacing 12 people, per the ACFD.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed.

No other information was made available.