Walnut Creek

1 Fatally Shot, 3 Wounded in Walnut Creek Shooting

The shooting took place on SOS Drive

By Bay City News

Craig Cannon

Police are investigating after one person was fatally shot and three others injured early Sunday in Walnut Creek.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired about 1:40 a.m. on SOS Drive, a short street between Main Street and Interstate Highway 680.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They found four gunshot victims, police said. One person died at the scene and three others were hospitalized.

Local

red flag warning 3 hours ago

City Acknowledges Red Flag Warning for Berkeley Hills

Alum Rock Park 4 hours ago

Injured Hiker Rescued at Alum Rock Park in San Jose

Police did not release any other details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Walnut Creek police Detective Gerstner at (925) 256-3578.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Walnut Creek
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us