2 Deputies Hurt During Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Ending in Oakland Crash: Sheriff

Two deputies are hurt, including one that was dragged, following a pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that ended with the suspect crashing in Oakland, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Ray Kelly said deputies around 11 a.m. Wednesday spotted the stolen blue truck near 170th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in San Leandro, adding the vehicle later rammed into an Alameda County Sheriff's Office patrol car.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A deputy attempted to pull the suspect out of the car and was dragged, Kelly said. The suspect then took off on the wrong side of nearby Interstate 580.

Kelly said at some point the suspect also carjacked another vehicle.

The incident ended when the suspect crashed near 98th Avenue and westbound I-580, according to Kelly.

Injuries to both deputies are non-life threatening, Kelly said.