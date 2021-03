Two people suffered major injuries in a solo crash that shut down traffic Friday afternoon on the Benicia-Martinez Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 2:34 p.m. about midway on the southbound span.

Two women were in the vehicle that crashed, suffering injuries not considered life-threatening, CHP spokesman Officer Brandon Correia said.

Both went to a hospital by ground ambulance, Correia said.