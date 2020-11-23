Fremont

2 Teens Stabbed in Fremont's Ardenwood Neighborhood

By Bay City News

Two teenage boys were stabbed Monday evening in the Ardenwood neighborhood of Fremont, police said.

The report of the double stabbing came in just after 6 p.m. in the 5000 block of Amberwood Drive. 

One of the boys suffered a major injury while the other suffered a wound to his hand, according to police. Both were taken to a hospital. 

Police said it appears all the parties involved in the stabbing knew each other. 

Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to call the Police Department's non-emergency line at (510) 790-6800 and select option 3.

