‘Let them rest in peace': 200 bronze vases stolen from Lafayette cemetery

A Lafayette cemetery has fallen victim to thieves coming and stealing bronze vases from gravesites.

Oakland Memorial Park's general manager said someone stole and ripped out close to 200 vases from people's headstones.

"We took a total count of about 200 vases that were stolen within a day or an evening, or a night. We are not 100% sure," said Sal Orozco, the cemetery's managing partner.

Bobby Niven and her sister-in-law Peggy Chaloner have five family members buried at the Lafayette cemetery, and all of their loved one's gravesite vases were stolen.

"We came up here, and they were nothing. They had taken the rims off of my mother's, and my husband's vase was gone," Niven said.

Chaloner said it's been hard on her to see what's happened.

"It's really sad. I'm a widow. I don't have money to replace this. I didn't do it," she said.

Alonzo and Tina Fitzpatrick said it's hurtful. Their son is buried at the cemetery, and they go to great lengths to keep his gravestone clean.

When they heard about the thefts they raced over.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

" I just thank God they didn't get my sons, but I feel for the people who did," Tina said.

Orozco said he suspects thieves will likely work with recyclers to melt the vases.

"If someone is going to your location and asking to trade these in or turn these in for some kind of monetary value, please call the sheriff's department," he said.

Some families said they've been told they'll have to pay more than $800 to replace each bronze vase. They added that they've been given cheap replacements in the meantime.

"We brought rocks to put in the flimsy little plastic vases they gave us," Chaloner said.

Chaloner said that although it's hitting her pocketbook, the emotional toll hurts most.

"It's horrible," she said. "Let them rest in peace."

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department is investigating the robberies.