4 People With Hammers Ransack Walgreens in Antioch: Police

No injuries were reported, and the four suspects remain at large

By Bay City News

Antioch police say four hammer-wielding people ran into the Walgreens at 3416 Deer Valley Road on Saturday night and ransacked the cosmetics section, smashing locked plexiglass cases and stealing approximately $2,400 worth of products.

No injuries were reported, and the four suspects remain at large.

The three Black male suspects and one Black female suspect wore "COVID-19 style masks and hoodie-style sweatshirts," and entered the store at 8:36 p.m., police said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Antioch police at (925) 779-6874 or text the key word ANTIOCH to 274637 (CRIMES).

