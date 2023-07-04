Thousands gather for 4th of July parade in Danville

Thousands of people packed the streets of Danville Tuesday morning for the town’s annual Fourth of July parade.

More than 100 groups participated, including NBC Bay Area’s Stormranger.

The parade is organized by the Kiwanis Club of San Ramon Valley and has taken place in downtown Danville since 1975.

Attendees, like Sally Hill, say the parade is even more special because her daughters are marching in it for the first time.

“My husband calls it ‘the best day in Danville,’ it just really is, it's patriotic, it's everybody coming out supporting local businesses, our local politicians come by,” she said.

Tim and Melissa Williams traveled from San Ramon and enjoyed the sights and sounds of Tuesday’s parade.

With so many people in attendance, they say the only challenge was finding parking.

“It’s beautiful, it's good to see people out here, celebrating America, freedom and all that kind of thing,” said Tim.

“I love it … the music is really good,” said Melissa.

And businesses along the parade route, like Lilikoi Boba, also got a holiday boost.

“I believe so far about 60 to 70 people have come inside to get a drink,” said business owner Steven Zhou.

Organizers say the parade draws anywhere from 30 to 40 thousand people, making it one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in the Tri Valley.

For Hill, it’s a perfect representation of the patriotism that runs deep in the town.

“It’s not everyday that you can live by a huge city, San Francisco, Oakland, so to have such a small town, hometown feeling,” she said.