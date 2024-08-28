Interstate 680

Northbound I-680 closed in Pleasanton as crews inspect overhead sign hit by big rig

By Bay City News

Overhead sign on Interstate 680 in Pleasanton that was struck and damaged by a big rig.
CHP Dublin

All lanes of northbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton are closed Wednesday morning while crews inspect an overhead sign that was struck and damaged by a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 3:50 a.m. south of the interchange with Interstate Highway 580 and eventually prompted the full closure of the northbound lanes so the sign could be inspected, CHP officials said.

Drivers are being diverted off the highway to Stoneridge Drive during the closure.

