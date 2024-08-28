Northbound I-680 closed in Pleasanton as crews inspect overhead sign hit by big rig

All lanes of northbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton are closed Wednesday morning while crews inspect an overhead sign that was struck and damaged by a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 3:50 a.m. south of the interchange with Interstate Highway 580 and eventually prompted the full closure of the northbound lanes so the sign could be inspected, CHP officials said.

Drivers are being diverted off the highway to Stoneridge Drive during the closure.

More photos from the closure on I-680 as it is currently closed in the northbound direction at Stoneridge Dr. Caltrans is assessing the damage and the repairs. Please use exits south of Stoneridge Dr. or Sr-84 east into Livermore as a detour. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/3ZhK1xO6iu — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) August 28, 2024

Sig-Alert issued for northbound I-680 at Stoneridge Drive. All lanes closed while Caltrans inspects the overhead sign that was struck by a tractor-trailer. pic.twitter.com/Svh2kQaP3M — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) August 28, 2024