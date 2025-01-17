Alameda County court officials warn residents of jury duty phone scam

Alameda County residents are being warned about a scam involving fake officials demanding money and personal information over non-existent jury duty absences.

Officials with Alameda County Superior Court say scammers are calling people and pretending to be government officials, sometimes with the sheriff's office, and are looking for financial or other personal information.

The callers reportedly claim they need the information because their victim owes a fee over missed jury duty or grand jury service.

Court officials are reminding people that its officers never contact anyone over the phone asking for personal information, including date of birth, social security number or financial details.

People who receive such calls should hang up and contact the court directly.

Information about jury duty can be found at alameda.courts.ca.gov.