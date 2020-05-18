reopening the bay area

Alameda County’s Countdown to Get-Togethers

By Cheryl Hurd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Now that we know that Phase 2 is happening all over the Bay Area, residents are wondering when they will be able to get together with family and friends. 

Businesses in Alameda County got their directive for curbside shopping Monday but people are still waiting for the green light when it comes to hanging out with family and friends.

“I think it’s going too slow. I'm stuck trapped somewhere,” said Oakland resident Melvin Day. “Feels like I’m in prison, I can’t do nothing.”

Local

fire 2 hours ago

Fire Crews Battle Residential Fire in Castro Valley

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Signs, Partitions for Businesses in High Demand During Pandemic

Alameda County is one of the last area’s to move into Phase 2.

“Every time we take a step for allowing more activities, physical interaction we need to take two or three weeks to see the impact of that,” said the county’s Interim Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan.

Health officials know people might be getting quarantine fatigue.

“We live together, we're really not seeing any friends in the area right now,” said Oakland resident Marlo Garridon.

Meanwhile, Dr. Pan says there’s a reason to stay the course.

“The risk of death from COVID-19 increases with every decade with age,” she said.

Adding that togethers in someone’s backyard might seem similar to going to your local supermarket but in her expert opinion, it’s not, saying one’s time is limited with a stranger in a store.

Hanging out with a friend or loved one for hours is risky because this virus will be around for a long time.

“What won’t go away is the need for universal face coverings. I have it and I wear it anytime I'm outside my office,” Pan said,

That's a practice she hopes everyone will continue to do.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areaAlameda Countyshelter at homeReopening California
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us