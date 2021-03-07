phone scam

Albany Police Advise of Identity Theft Phone Ploy

By Bay City News

Albany police are warning of an identity theft telephone scam.

A resident reported being contacted by someone claiming to be with the Albany Police Department who warned that the person's personal identifying information had been compromised.

The caller then provided specific instructions on maneuvering the person's personal finances.

The department advises anyone receiving a similar call to hang up "without providing any information or taking any instructions from the caller."

