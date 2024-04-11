Alleged driver arrested days after fleeing scene of Concord crash that killed 9-year-old

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of a 9-year-old girl who died in a vehicle wreck on Sunday in Concord.

Jesus Ivan Dorantes is accused by the California Highway Patrol of being the driver who fled the scene following the fatal crash, which occurred at 5:15 a.m. Sunday when a gray Mazda CX-9 went off the highway at the Interstate Highway 680/state Highway 242 split.

Jail records identify him as Jesus Ivan Dorantes Guzman. He is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility following his arrest.

The victim was identified Wednesday by the Contra Costa County Coroner as Oregon resident Danna Hernandez Tapia.

Tapia died at the scene after the vehicle rolled over several times. Four other occupants were hospitalized with major injuries. An initial investigation by CHP found that multiple occupants were not wearing seatbelts.

Dorantes was arrested on allegations of manslaughter, felony hit-and-run, and child abuse.