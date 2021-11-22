Amtrak Train Crashes Into Truck in San Pablo

An Amtrak train crashed into a truck in San Pablo Monday night.

The incident occurred at Rumrill Boulevard and Chelsea Avenue at about 8:15 p.m.

About 30 people were on board the train but no injuries were reported. Three others were in the truck, the driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Some of the passengers appeared to be college students from Merced on their way home for Thanksgiving.

“It’s a little bit steeper going over the tracks he went over, the bottom of the truck got hung up on the tracks and got stuck there, so basically the back tires, got stuck there, they worked on getting it off the trucks for 10 to 15 minutes, were unable to do that, train came through, cars went all over the place,” said Battalion Chief Darren Johnson of the Rodeo-Hercules Fire Protection District.

Amtrak says those impacted were provided an alternate form of transportation to their destination.