Antioch Police Release Images of Jewelry Found on Body Discovered in Trail Fire

Police in Antioch have released images of jewelry worn by a woman who was found on fire on a city trail on Monday. She was found deceased, but authorities have not been able to identify her.

Firefighters discovered her in the morning on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and Lucena Way. The fire was put out and police were called for a joint investigation between the fire department's arson inspector and Antioch Police.

The victim is believed to be of African American descent and is thought to be under 30 years of age. She is about five feet six inches tall, though her weight is unknown.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At the time of her discovery, she was wearing a ring on her right ring finger and a metal necklace with a pendant with the letter "K" attached. While the letter K was the only letter connected to the chain, it is possible there were previously more letters.

She has also had extensive dental work done in the past, police said. She has three missing lower molars and a distinctive gap between her top front middle teeth.

Authorities have determined that she died before she was discovered by Contra Costa Fire.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Whitaker at wwhitaker@antiochca.gov, (925) 779-6890.