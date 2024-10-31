lottery

Winner! Powerball ticket worth $560,000 sold in San Jose

By Stephen Ellison

A lucky Powerball player in San Jose is holding a ticket worth more than half a million dollars after matching the first five numbers in Wednesday night's draw, according to the California Lottery.

The 5/5 winning ticket worth $561,233 was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 1434 S. White Road in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of East San Jose, the lottery said.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's $39 million Powerball draw were 13-22-29-43-58 and the Powerball 22.

There were no jackpot winners in the latest draw, so the estimated pot for the next Powerball draw on Saturday sits at $54 million, the lottery says.

Meanwhile, in the other multi-state lottery game, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's draw is estimated at $281 million.

