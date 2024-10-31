Investigative Unit

PG&E Sitting on $830 Million in Excess Payments

By Jaxon Van Derbeken

NBC Universal, Inc.

Power bills have skyrocketed in the Bay Area as the Pacific Gas and Electric Company uses the funds to bury power lines, clear trees from its distribution grid, and fix storm damage. However, the agency is overcharging.

Every year PG&E estimates what the average price of power will be to set the rate of how much to charge customers. The price was considerably lower this year, but many were billed the higher estimated amount, which has the utility sitting on excess payments of $830 million, per a review of PG&E's regulatory filings.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Jaxon Van Derbeken has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Investigative UnitPG&EInvestigation
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us