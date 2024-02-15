A's to meet with city, county about Oakland Coliseum lease extension

With the A's lease to play at the Oakland Coliseum set to expire after this coming season, the team reportedly will meet with city of Oakland and Alameda County officials to discuss an extension.

A's pitchers and catchers arrived at spring training in Arizona this week in what was supposed to be the team's final season in Oakland. But a new ballpark in Las Vegas is not a done deal and would be years away from completion when or if ground is broken.

The San Francisco Chronicle has reported that A's team president Dave Kaval will sit down with city and county officials Thursday to discuss a possible lease extension at the Coliseum.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.