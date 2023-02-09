Bakery Owner Dies After Violent Attack in Oakland

A bakery owner died Thursday, days after being violently robbed in Oakland, her family confirmed.

Angel Cakes owner Jennifer Angel was backing out of a parking spot when a car blocked her. Her fiancé said thieves jumped out, smashed her window and stole something out of the car.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at the Wells Fargo on Webster Street.

Angel allegedly chased them down, but got caught in their door and was dragged more than 50 feet, hitting her head many times.

She was in a medically-induced coma at a nearby hospital but declared dead Thursday.

Robbers took something out of Angel’s car but not her phone or wallet, police said.